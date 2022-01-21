Te Mata Four Square in Havelock North had a fire break out on its roof earlier this month, forcing the store to close for up to two months or more. Photo / Paul Taylor

Te Mata Four Square in Havelock North will remain closed for at least eight weeks after a fire that damaged the shop earlier this month.

In a social media post on Thursday, store owner Jayesh Uka said that the fire had ruined the retail area and it would be eight or more weeks before the store could open again.

"We miss your friendly faces and I want to assure you that behind the security fences that now surround our store, we are doing what we can to get our little Four Square up and running again as soon as possible."

He said he remained grateful for the support and well wishes from the community.

"Your support has made all the difference in keeping us positive to come back stronger."

The fire broke out in the shop on Tuesday January 4 about 5.20pm.

Havelock North station fire chief Rod Triplow said the fire wasn't huge, but had done a fair amount of smoke damage to the building.

He said fire investigators had not determined a cause and had left the investigation to the insurance company.