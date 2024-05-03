Fire fighters on scene at industrial blaze in West Auckland

Firefighters are attending a blaze at a building in an industrial area in the West Auckland suburb of Glendene.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received multiple calls at 6.45pm to a building on fire at Avenger Pl in Glendene.
“The building was well involved on arrival. We have multiple fire trucks attending.
“At this stage there is no report of any people there.”
A Herald photographer on the scene said firefighters in breathing apparatus have made entry, a ladder truck has been established.
“Sirens can be heard echoing in the distance.”