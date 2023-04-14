Dargaville kids got up close and personal with the town’s firefighters and fire engine yesterday as the Dargaville Fire Brigade took its appliance on tour.
The Fire Engine Tour visited Dargaville Library yesterday afternoon where it was greeted by a crowd of excited kids – and their happy parents and guardians.
The event was a chance for children to meet real firefighters and see a real Dargaville fire engine during their school holidays.
And judging by the response, it was just what many people needed on a Friday afternoon.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along too.