Fire crews tackle hazardous substance blaze on boat at Port Taranaki
NZ Herald
Quick Read
Save
A boat is on fire at Port Taranaki this morning. Photo / Port Taranaki
Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire onboard a boat carrying a “hazardous substance”.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to Port Taranaki after reports there was a fire onboard a vessel tied up at the dock.
They said they were called to the port at
5.35am for 40kg of a “hazardous substance” which is yet to be formally identified.
Four fire trucks were sent to the scene along with four specialist response vehicles, given the hazardous substance.