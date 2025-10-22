A boat is on fire at Port Taranaki this morning. Photo / Port Taranaki

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire onboard a boat carrying a “hazardous substance”.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to Port Taranaki after reports there was a fire onboard a vessel tied up at the dock.

They said they were called to the port at 5.35am for 40kg of a “hazardous substance” which is yet to be formally identified.

Four fire trucks were sent to the scene along with four specialist response vehicles, given the hazardous substance.