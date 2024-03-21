A fire was reported at the two-storey house on Carlisle Rd in Browns Bay just after 2am. Screenshot / Supplied

Fire crews have extinguished a house fire in the suburb of Browns Bay on Auckland’s North Shore overnight.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Garreth Lewis said crews were called at 2.24am and found the two-storey house “well involved”.

At the incident’s peak, three trucks and one specialist command unit attended, Lewis said.

Video from the scene on Carlisle Rd shows part of the house ablaze and smoke billowing as onlookers including children stand nearby, wrapped in blankets.

The fire has now been extinguished and a fire investigator will be heading back to the scene later today.











