After entering the building they found a fire in pallets inside the premises.

“The fire was contained quickly by crews and the sprinkler system.”

The building was now being ventilated and a fire investigator was attending the scene.

A northern fire communications spokesman earlier confirmed they were alerted to the situation after receiving two automatic fire alarms at a commercial building in Westgate.

“On arrival, we found the building to be heavily smoke-logged.”

The fire was reported at 6.41pm, he said.

A total of 17 fire trucks from across the city are responding to the fire, which has now reached a third alarm in severity.

The trucks include ladder appliances, the spokesman said.

Asked if anyone was inside the building at the time or if any injuries had been reported, he said there were no indications of that at this stage.

Fire fighters in breathing gear entered the smoke-logged Mitre 10 at Westgate after responding to the blaze about 7pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

No other buildings are in danger, he said.

The building is 200m by 80m.

Fire crews were sent from West Harbour, Kumeū, Te Atatū, Auckland City, Henderson, Parnell, Avondale, Greenhithe, Ellerslie.

An on-duty pharmacist close told RNZ he heard the sirens and fire trucks after 7pm but couldn’t see any flames.

The pharmacist said he could see an aerial appliance had its ladder in the air but he couldn’t see any water going onto the building.

He counted at least five fire trucks at the scene and said the Mitre 10 Mega was currently closed.

Police said they had been asked to assist at a fire in Westgate.

“We’ll most likely be supporting with traffic control if required. No other details yet.”

