Firefighters prepare to enter the Opera House. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui fire crews have been called to the Royal Whanganui Opera House and are now determining the cause of a gas leak.

A Fire & Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said two crews were called to the historic theatre around 9.05am on Monday.

A command unit is at the scene. Photo / Bevan Conley

The crews responded to an automatic fire alarm but there was no fire when they arrived.

However, they smelled gas inside the premises.

Personnel were making their way through the building to find the source of the leak.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.