Fire crews from Whanganui and across South Taranaki were called to a house fire in rural Pātea. Photo / Bevan Conley

A home in rural Pātea has been severely damaged by fire.

Fire crews from Pātea, Hāwera, Waverley and Whanganui were called to the property on Otauto Rd on Tuesday afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the house was well alight when crews arrived around 2pm and they had the fire extinguished by around 3.40pm.

Firefighters stayed at the site for some time to put out hotspots.

A fire investigator is determining the cause of the blaze.

Police and Hato Hone St John said they did not attend.

