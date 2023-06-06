Voyager 2023 media awards

Fire crews battling large warehouse fire in Wellington’s Shelly Bay

A large warehouse is on fire in Wellington’s Shelly Bay.

A Fire and Emergency (Fenz) spokesperson said crews were called to a 40-by-50 metre warehouse blaze shortly before 3am.

Four pumping appliances, an aerial crew and a tanker are battling the fire from the ground and air.

Flames can be seen across the harbour and Fenz expects to be at the scene for some time.

The spokesperson said residents in the area should protect themselves from smoke, but said smoke shouldn’t travel much because of the current wind direction.

It is not known what the warehouse was used for.

newsdesk@nzme.co.nz

