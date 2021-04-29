Fire crews battling blaze in historic Northland Masonic lodge

Fire has raced through the historic Kohukohu Masonic Lodge leaving the category 2 heritage building badly damaged. Photo / Jenny Woods

An historic Northland Masonic lodge building has been badly damaged in an early morning blaze.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Craig Dally said the Kohukohu landmark was burning fiercely when the first crews arrived at the scene.

The two-storey Yarborough St property was not believed to be occupied when the fire broke out just after 4am, he said.

The fire had been escalated to a second alarm with six fire crews from around the district called into fight the blaze.

"The building was well alight when we arrived," he said.

A fire investigator was now travelling to the scene, he said.

According to the Kohukohu Community Trust, the two storey wooden building was built in 1891 of kauri. The top storey was added in 1927.

It is listed as a category 2 historic building with Heritage New Zealand.