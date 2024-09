Fire crews were called to multiple sheds on fire on Paton Road in Hope, just south of Nelson.

Fire crews have been called to several large fires in the Nelson suburb of Richmond this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were called to multiple sheds on fire on Paton Rd in Hope, just south of Nelson.

“The blaze was well-involved when crews arrived just after 6pm,” they said.

“Fire crews were at the scene – but have since reduced to three.