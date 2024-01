Multiple fire crews are battling a large grass blaze in the Wairarapa.

Multiple fire crews are battling a large blaze in Wairarapa, near Gladstone this evening.

The grass fire at an address on Gladstone Road was approximately 350m by 350m in size.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they received a 111 call about the fire at about 3.41pm today.

“Crews from Masterton, Carterton, Greytown, Mauriceville, Remutaka, Palmerston North and Wainuioru have been called in to help fight the blaze,” they said.

