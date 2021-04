A dog appears to have been rescued from a house fire in Kaiapoi, Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

A dog appears to have been rescued after a house fire in Kaiapoi, north of Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Cridland St at about 1.58pm on Thursday.

Three fire engines are at the scene at 2.50pm.

An eyewitness said he saw a dog being carried out of the house alive.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the house is partially in flames.