Fire crews have been fighting the blaze at the Waipa Tavern - formerly Waipa Hotel - since 2am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The historic Waipa Tavern in Ngāruawāhia has gone up in flames overnight.

The fire service received multiple calls around 2am to the blaze at the north Waikato pub, which was built in the 1800s.

Assistant commander Blair Kiely said the fire had been fully contained to the tavern and had only been fought from the outside.

"To the best of our knowledge the building was derelict," he said. "No crews have been able to enter the building due to the safety hazards associated with the structure."

Firefighters were on Sunday morning dampening down hotspots. Specialist fire investigators were at the scene.

Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said when crews arrived the two-storey building, measuring 80m by 40m, was well involved in fire.

Everyone had been accounted for and there were no reports of injuries, Pennefather said. He did not know the cause of the fire.

Five fire trucks from Ngāruawāhia, Hamilton, Huntly, Chartwell and Te Rapa were at the scene as well as two ladder trucks from Hamilton and Papatoetoe and several support vehicles.