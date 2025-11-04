Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Ryan Geen said they received multiple calls from the public at 9.50pm about a fire at Mitai Māori Village, at the northern entrance to Rotorua.

He said a crew was dispatched from Rotorua and a large building about 40m by 30m was found on fire.

An eyewitness said the fire could be seen from a long way away.

Geen said an area of bush near the building had also caught on fire.

Additional fire crews were called from Ngongotahā, Mamakū, Kawerau, Rotoma, Lake Ōkareka, Tauranga and Greerton.

Geen said the status of the fire was at the third alarm level.

As of 10.15pm the fire was contained to an area 40m by 50m, which included the building and bush area.

“We are having difficulty with water supply at the moment so we have water tankers responding.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.