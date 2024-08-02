Firefighters responded to a fire in the ceiling of a building on the grounds of Putere School, about an hour’s drive away from Wairoa, about 9.20am on Friday. Photo / NZME

Members of the public in a rural Hawke’s Bay community reportedly stepped in with hoses to help put out a fire in a building on school grounds while firefighters were en route.

A fire investigator was called in to investigate the cause of a fire in the ceiling of a building on the grounds of Putere School, about an hour’s drive away from Wairoa, reported about 9.20am on Friday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Murray Dunbar said members of the public had reportedly used hoses to try to put out the fire, which was mostly extinguished as of 10.45am.

Dunbar said firefighters were still establishing whether the fire was in a school building or a residential property on school grounds.

No injuries were reported and the extent of the damage was still being determined.