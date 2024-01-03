Fire and Emergency have been called out to a fire at the Takanini community hall fire in the South Auckland suburb, this evening.
A FENZ spokesperson said “at about 8:56pm we received multiple calls about smoke showing from a hall in Takanini that was well involved on our arrival.”
“It was a building fire, approximately eight metres in height, single story, 20 metres by 10 metres with the fire in the front veranda and roof space.
“We’re currently working to extinguish it.”
More to come.