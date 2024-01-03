Firefighters were called to a well-involved fire at Takanini hall this evening. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Firefighters were called to a well-involved fire at Takanini hall this evening. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fire and Emergency have been called out to a fire at the Takanini community hall fire in the South Auckland suburb, this evening.

A FENZ spokesperson said “at about 8:56pm we received multiple calls about smoke showing from a hall in Takanini that was well involved on our arrival.”

“It was a building fire, approximately eight metres in height, single story, 20 metres by 10 metres with the fire in the front veranda and roof space.

A FENZ spokesperson said the fire was located in the building's front veranda and roof space. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“We’re currently working to extinguish it.”

More to come.