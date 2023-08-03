A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were called to the incident at 6.45pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were called to the incident at 6.45pm.

Firefighters have contained a blaze that broke out this afternoon at a Silver Ferm Farms processing facility on The Avenue in Pareora, south of Timaru.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were called out at 6.45pm and found a fire at the site.

The job was then escalated to include crews from Timaru, Saint Andrews, Washdyke, Waimate and Pleasant Point.

The spokesperson said the fire was located on the first floor of the building and crews were able to contain it to the area by 9pm.

“We did a check to make sure the fire hadn’t spread to the surrounding rooms.”

“Our crews are now ventilating the building and have found no further signs of fire.”