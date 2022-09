Emergency services respond to reports of a fire at Sacred Heart College in Glendowie. Video / Darren Masters

Emergency services have rushed to a fire at a secondary school in East Auckland today.

The Herald understands flames were coming from the vents under some classrooms at Glendowie's Sacred Heart College.

Eight fire trucks responded to the incident, a fire and emergency spokesperson said.

"It was out quickly, we are just checking to make sure there isn't more fire."

A police spokesperson said they were aware of a fire on West Tamaki Road.

