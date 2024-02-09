Smoke rises from a grass fire at Oreti Beach. Photo / Toni McDonald

A car fire at Oreti Beach in Invercargill has spread in to the sand dunes and is a threat to some houses in the area.

The fire is on the beach side of the Oki St village and smoke is spreading across Invercargill.

Oki St resident Gavin Booth said residents were asked to prepare to evacuate by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Booth said it was a little scary because if the wind changed direction the fire could pose a serious threat to his property.

He said it was the second major fire in the area within four months and he suspected it was because of criminal activity.

Three youths were seen leaving the area after the car was driven in to the sand dunes and he had seen about 10 police cars looking for the alleged offenders.

Southland Motorcycle Club President Andy Underhay said today’s beach racing as part of the Burt Munro Challenge will go ahead but could be delayed by half an hour.

Two helicopters had been brought in with monsoon buckets to dampen down and at least four fire appliances were at the scene.

The road to the beach had been blocked off at the intersection between Dunns Rd and Pitt Rd. Frustrated bikers can be seen on the town side of the roadblock.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire began about 1pm and had grown to about 50 metres by 30 metres.