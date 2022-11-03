Fire at Ministry of Health HQ in Wellington

Fire and Emergency are responding to reports of smoke at the MOH headquarters in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fire and Emergency are responding to reports of smoke at the MOH headquarters in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An electrical fire at the Ministry of Health’s headquarters in Wellington resulted in an evacuation of the building earlier this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed that they were called at 11.18 am and are currently responding to reports of smoke in the Thorndon, Wellington building

Six fire trucks are currently in attendance, a FENZ spokesperson said.

Chief fire warden at the Ministry of Health Wellington, Andrew Forsyth, told the Herald that “we heard an alarm and all we saw was smoke on the roof of the building”.

“The building was cleared within Six minutes- the fire service was already here by the time we had completed the evacuation,” said Forsyth.

At least 300 staff have been evacuated from the building and there are currently no injuries to report.

MORE TO COME











