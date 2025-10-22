Fire at Cordis Hotel Auckland contained by sprinklers, no injuries reported
Fire crews from stations across Auckland attended an incident at Cordis Hotel, Auckland, tonight. Photo / @CordisAuckland_
Dozens of guests and staff are being evacuated from a hotel in central Auckland tonight after a fire broke out.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the blaze happened in the laundry of the Cordis Hotel and has been contained by the sprinkler system.
Firefighters are helping people
out of the multi-level building on Symonds St.
There are no reports so far of anyone being injured.