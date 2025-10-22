Advertisement
Fire at Cordis Hotel Auckland contained by sprinklers, no injuries reported

RNZ
Fire crews from stations across Auckland attended an incident at Cordis Hotel, Auckland, tonight. Photo / @CordisAuckland_

Dozens of guests and staff are being evacuated from a hotel in central Auckland tonight after a fire broke out.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the blaze happened in the laundry of the Cordis Hotel and has been contained by the sprinkler system.

Firefighters are helping people

Save