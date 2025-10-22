Fire crews from stations across Auckland attended an incident at Cordis Hotel, Auckland, tonight. Photo / @CordisAuckland_

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Fire at Cordis Hotel Auckland contained by sprinklers, no injuries reported

Fire crews from stations across Auckland attended an incident at Cordis Hotel, Auckland, tonight. Photo / @CordisAuckland_

By RNZ

Dozens of guests and staff are being evacuated from a hotel in central Auckland tonight after a fire broke out.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the blaze happened in the laundry of the Cordis Hotel and has been contained by the sprinkler system.

Firefighters are helping people out of the multi-level building on Symonds St.

There are no reports so far of anyone being injured.