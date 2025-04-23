Multiple fire trucks are outside the Ministry of Education building across the road from Parliament. Photo / Azaria Howell

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Multiple fire trucks are outside the Ministry of Education building across the road from Parliament. Photo / Azaria Howell

Police have closed half of Bowen Street in Wellington after a chemical-related incident.

Multiple fire trucks, including a Hazmat unit, are outside the Ministry of Education building.

Fire crews are directing traffic, but it’s unclear if buildings have been evacuated.

Fire and hazmat units are responding to an incident near Parliament in Wellington this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told the Herald they are working to contain a reaction of two hazardous epoxy chemicals.

A witness said one side of Bowen Street has been closed by police, and multiple fire trucks are outside the Ministry of Education building across the road from Parliament.

“Half of Wellington’s Bowen Street has been closed by police, as multiple fire engines including a Hazmat control unit are in attendance,” the witness said.