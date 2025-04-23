Advertisement
Updated

Fire and Hazmat units respond to incident near Parliament in Wellington

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Multiple fire trucks are outside the Ministry of Education building across the road from Parliament. Photo / Azaria Howell

  • Police have closed half of Bowen Street in Wellington after a chemical-related incident.
  • Multiple fire trucks, including a Hazmat unit, are outside the Ministry of Education building.
  • Fire crews are directing traffic, but it’s unclear if buildings have been evacuated.

Fire and hazmat units are responding to an incident near Parliament in Wellington this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told the Herald they are working to contain a reaction of two hazardous epoxy chemicals.

A witness said one side of Bowen Street has been closed by police, and multiple fire trucks are outside the Ministry of Education building across the road from Parliament.

“Half of Wellington’s Bowen Street has been closed by police, as multiple fire engines including a Hazmat control unit are in attendance,” the witness said.

Fire and hazmat units are responding to an incident near Parliament in Wellington this afternoon. Photo / Azaria Howell
Police said they were advised at 1.25 pm that smoke could be seen from a Bowen St building.

Police said they are assisting with traffic management at the Bowen and Tinakori, Bowen and The Terrace, and Bowen and Sydney intersections.

Fire and Emergency NZ have responded with five pumping appliances and three specialist appliances.

Police said they were advised at 1.25 pm that smoke could be seen from a Bowen St building. Photo / Azaria Howell
A Hazmat Breathing Apparatus has arrived on the scene.

It’s not clear at this stage if any buildings have been evacuated, as there are roadworks nearby.

Fire crews are directing traffic away from one side of Bowen St.

More to come

