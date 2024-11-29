A spokesperson said Fire and Emergency has the power to discharge volunteer firefighters if required.
Volunteer firefighters in Martinborough are being investigated for “serious” alleged incidents including one where a firefighter is accused of clipping a pedestrian with their car and not stopping to check on the injured man.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand is looking into three alleged incidents at the Martinborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, which it says are of “great concern”.
The Herald has been told the allegations relate to speeding and an incident with a pedestrian.
Another allegation involves the same firefighter being found driving a fire truck without the appropriate licence, said The Post.
It also reported the third incident relates to November 15 when a pedestrian was allegedly clipped by a volunteer firefighter who was driving their personal car to the fire station and did not stop to ascertain injury. It is understood the pedestrian suffered a leg injury.
Police confirmed to the Herald they were aware of an incident on that date where a pedestrian was struck by a car.
In a statement, Fire and Emergency said it was aware of the alleged incidents within the brigade.
“We are taking the allegations very seriously. What are alleged are matters of great concern, and our team is working to understand the circumstances behind them,” a spokesperson said.
“We have nearly 12,000 volunteers at Fire and Emergency serving their communities.
“Individual volunteers in a brigade are each a member of Fire and Emergency’s personnel and we have a direct relationship with them.
“We can take disciplinary action against individual volunteers who breach our policies and processes, which can include discharging volunteers from their roles and duties.”
The Herald has also sought comment from the police on these allegations.
“Our privacy obligations state that police are unable to respond to queries that seek to establish whether specific individuals or organisations are, or have been, under police investigation,” a police spokesperson said.
“Additionally, anyone who makes a complaint to police has a right to privacy.”
However, they were able to confirm police are making inquiries after a report a pedestrian was struck by a car on Memorial Square, Martinborough, on the night of November 15.
“Both parties involved reported the incident to police,” a spokesperson said.