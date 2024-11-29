One allegation involves a volunteer firefighter being clocked driving a fire truck at about 150km/h, The Post reported. This is nearly 50km/h more than Fire and Emergency policy allows for.

In 2018, the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union advised drivers using fire trucks with J-rated tyres risked prosecution if they exceeded the 100km/h safety limitation, despite policy allowing for speeds of 105km/h.

Another allegation involves the same firefighter being found driving a fire truck without the appropriate licence, said The Post.

It also reported the third incident relates to November 15 when a pedestrian was allegedly clipped by a volunteer firefighter who was driving their personal car to the fire station and did not stop to ascertain injury. It is understood the pedestrian suffered a leg injury.

Police confirmed to the Herald they were aware of an incident on that date where a pedestrian was struck by a car.

In a statement, Fire and Emergency said it was aware of the alleged incidents within the brigade.

A volunteer firefighter was allegedly clocked driving a fire truck at 150km/h. File photo / Bevan Conley

“We are taking the allegations very seriously. What are alleged are matters of great concern, and our team is working to understand the circumstances behind them,” a spokesperson said.

“We have nearly 12,000 volunteers at Fire and Emergency serving their communities.

“Individual volunteers in a brigade are each a member of Fire and Emergency’s personnel and we have a direct relationship with them.

“We can take disciplinary action against individual volunteers who breach our policies and processes, which can include discharging volunteers from their roles and duties.”

The Herald has also sought comment from the police on these allegations.

“Our privacy obligations state that police are unable to respond to queries that seek to establish whether specific individuals or organisations are, or have been, under police investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

“Additionally, anyone who makes a complaint to police has a right to privacy.”

However, they were able to confirm police are making inquiries after a report a pedestrian was struck by a car on Memorial Square, Martinborough, on the night of November 15.

“Both parties involved reported the incident to police,” a spokesperson said.

“Officers are undertaking a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances of what occurred, including reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

“If anyone has information which could assist our inquiries, they’re asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 241117/6976.”

A spokeswoman for the United Fire Brigades’ Association said it was not aware of the allegations until Thursday morning when they were notified by Fire and Emergency.

The union has not been approached for assistance or representation on these matters.