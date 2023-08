Firefighters are working to put out a blaze in Manakau this evening

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) crews are battling a well-involved house fire in the small township of Manakau in Horowhenua tonight.









A FENZ spokesperson said they were called to the scene on Honi Taipua St at 10pm. Two fire trucks and a tanker are being used to extinguish the blaze.

There are no reports of injuries as a result of the fire.

Locals on social media were concerned about gas bottles in neighbouring properties and said the trees surrounding the house were catching fire.