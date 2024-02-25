A vegetation fire is burning on the eastern side of Lake Tekapo, Canterbury. Photo / Kohan Restaurant

Fire crews are fighting a vegetation fire to the east of the South Island town of Lake Tekapo this afternoon.

In a statement, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said it is responding to the blaze in tussock on Lilybank Rd.

Fenz said crews were called out to the blaze at just before 1pm.

“It is in the middle of nowhere and is not threatening any properties, but multiple crews are responding, who are supported by five helicopters,” the statement said.

“The fire is three hectares across and is not contained yet.”

One witness on the other side of the lake said the blaze has been burning for about an hour and they can see large plumes of white smoke.

“There are a few people on the lakefront watching the fire,” they said.