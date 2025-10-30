Advertisement
New Zealand

Fire and Emergency grounds its watercraft, leaving riverside communities exposed

RNZ
7 mins to read

Ngāruawāhia volunteer fire station's jet skis assist police with a water rescue during Cyclone Hale in 2023. Photo / Supplied

By Libby Kirkby-McLeod of RNZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has grounded all powered watercraft used by local fire stations to rescue people during water emergencies. Two Waikato stations say it will only be a matter of time until this decision costs someone their life.

Ngāruawāhia’s

