Emergency services are responding to a car fire on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, near the Khyber Pass Road on-ramp.

Two lanes on Auckland’s Southern Motorway have reopened after a car caught fire near the Khyber Pass Rd on-ramp.

A police spokesperson said the driver and passengers were able to get out of the car safely and are reportedly uninjured.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said they received multiple calls about a car on fire just before 7pm.

“We sent two fire trucks and found the car well involved upon arrival.”