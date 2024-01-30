MPs are back with plenty on the to-do list, Wellington's water woes and ANZ’s latest scam warning for customers in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Six fire trucks, two ladder trucks, and 35 firefighters have responded to a fire in a central Auckland coffee roaster.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said, at 12pm they received reports of a commercial coffee roasting machine on fire at a building on Khyber Pass Road, Grafton.

“On arrival, we located a fire in the machine which has also extended into the ventilation system.”

It is a two-storey building in height, 35m by 20m in size.

Six trucks and two ladders were present a fire at a Central Auckland coffee roaster. Photo / Ben Dickens

“We are currently working to extinguish the fire, along with a ladder truck which is being used to assist.

“We’re at a second alarm level which means we have six fire trucks, two ladder trucks, and one command unit in attendance. That’s approximately 35 firefighters in attendance.”