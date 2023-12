Fire and Emergency received multiple calls around 6:30pm. Photo / supplied

Fire and Emergency are currently in attendance at a house fire in Maungatapu, south of Tauranga.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received multiple calls around 6:30pm about a house on fire in the Maungatapu area.

“On our arrival, we found a well-involved house fire,” they said.

“We currently have three fire trucks in attendance, and there isn’t anyone in the house.”

