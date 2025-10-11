Three years ago, I received your voting support as mayor to implement my five policies to lift the financial and service delivery of Auckland Council. These were to stop wasting money, finish the big projects, take back control of the council-controlled organisations (CCOs), speed up traffic and get more from
‘Finish the job’: Wayne Brown’s letter to Aucklanders after winning second term as mayor
Auckland Council will progress negotiations with central government over the City Deal to ensure Wellington respects the size and economic power of our city and allows us more freedom to make our own decisions and progress legislative changes to unlock our potential, with items such as the bed night levy to provide long-term solutions for big events.
As our country’s only international city, I am determined to drive forward our impact on the economy via the Auckland Technology Alliance to see more successes like Halter and Rocket Lab.
As world trade is now more city to city than country to country, I will lead trade delegations from Auckland to the huge cities of China that we have enjoyed long-term relations with and, ignoring the recent drivel from the NZ Security Intelligence Service, I will expand our sister city relationships to include Bengaluru and Ahmedabad in India.
With the recently announced removal of the unfortunate transit visa for the Chinese, we will include big cities in South America once China Eastern Airlines and others start flying there through Auckland.
Back home, council will continue to improve the city’s resilience via the Making Space for Water programme that emerged from the lessons of the big floods we incurred, which showed just how poorly prepared the city was for such events.
The Future Fund will continue its strong start to make our city more financially resilient.
AT will focus on public transport and council will at long last determine our own 30-year transport plan, so we are free of secret, unexpected transport announcements from Wellington for major projects like harbour crossings and politically driven motorways.
There is plenty to do, from small projects like more Browny’s pools around our harbours, to more efficient council processes, and livening up and making our city centres safer. I look forward to leading council with my Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson and tackling these tasks to make our city better in every aspect.
Catch up on the debates that dominated the week by signing up to our Opinion newsletter – a weekly round-up of our best commentary.