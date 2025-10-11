Three years ago, I received your voting support as mayor to implement my five policies to lift the financial and service delivery of Auckland Council. These were to stop wasting money, finish the big projects, take back control of the council-controlled organisations (CCOs), speed up traffic and get more from our harbour.

Good progress has been made on all of those. We now have 10 steps that need going through before any money is spent, the Central Sewerage Interceptor is finished, City Rail Link is heading to completion, council is soon to get back control of the unloved Auckland Transport, there is now a focus on braining up our traffic signals, the Port of Auckland is now profitable and you can swim in Browny’s pool.

But I need this last term to finish the job. I am very humbled to have received such strong support from you all to get the fix done.

Next year is very exciting for Auckland with the completion of two of the slowest, most over-budget projects in our history.

The International Convention Centre, which will open with strong forward bookings, and the transformational City Rail Link, which has triggered the biggest planning change in years – being the intensification of our city along the transport corridors.