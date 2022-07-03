MetService National weather: July 1st - July 4th

Enjoy the fine weather while it lasts, experts say, as rain threatens the country for the week ahead.

A "plume of tropical moisture" threatens to put a possible damper on the final week of term 2, when strong winds and heavy rain starts falling across almost every region.

Government forecaster NIWA tweeted yesterday saying their satellite images volatile combination lay northwest of New Zealand in the Tasman Sea.

This was made up of fast-moving clouds, packed with jet-stream energy and tropical moisture.

"Enjoy the relatively benign weather through tomorrow, weather turns wet for most thereafter," read the post.

It comes just days after Niwa released its three-monthly outlook predicting wetter and warmer conditions for most, with a possible flooding event in the second week of July.

It highlighted the plumes of tropical moisture threatening to bring a deluge of rain to New Zealand, with signs pointing to it happening in the coming five days.

From above 🛰️ we see fast moving cloud northwest of NZ. This indicates jet stream energy, as well as a tropical feed of moisture.



Both are fueling a developing low over 🍥the Tasman.



Enjoy the relatively benign weather through tomorrow, weather turns wet for most thereafter. pic.twitter.com/oDQ63XqSvD — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 3, 2022

MetService said a couple of low pressure systems were set to affect New Zealand this week.

While there would be a decent start to the week it warned "things turn to custard midweek".

"Those north of about Westport should expect a few damp days from Tuesday," the forecaster tweeted.

Here's another look at the incoming low. A couple of low pressure systems affect New Zealand this week. Those north of about Westport should expect a few damp days from Tuesday.



Full details: https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/sPEyeHOt4b — MetService (@MetService) July 3, 2022

At this stage the worst of the stormy weather would impact the top half and western regions of the North Island and the top of the South Island.

In its severe weather outlook it warned of gales buffeting the North Island and heavy rain for western regions from Tuesday and northern regions coming under fire on Friday.

Later in the week a bout of cold air was expected to bring more snow to the South Island, affecting alpine passes and higher roads in Canterbury and Otago.

Over the next few days, higher than normal air pressure (🔴) will mean generally settled weather for most.



However, tropical moisture & lower than normal air pressure (🔵) will approach in the middle part of next week & bring rain.



For some, it'll be heavy. Something to watch. pic.twitter.com/Zjger0l7Pf — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 2, 2022

The prospect of a deluge in coming days follows Sydneysiders on high alert as flood waters rise, with orders to evacuate homes as a monster storm bears down on New South Wales.

Forecasters have said the worst of the weather is yet to come with an East Coast Low set to near the coast on Sunday and drag into Monday.

Residents living in Sydney's west, southwest and southern suburbs are in danger of flooding with predictions as much as half a metre of rain could fall across the city in the coming day.