Finding Burrito: Desperate search for missing poodle pays off

Three-year-old Burrito went missing while on a walk in the Botanic Gardens in Auckland. Photo / Supplied via RNZ

Three-year-old Burrito went missing while on a walk in the Botanic Gardens in Auckland. Photo / Supplied via RNZ

By RNZ

An Auckland couple have found their beloved dog after an intense 10-day search.

Burrito, a brown poodle, went missing on a walk on September 15.

Grace and Isaac Layola had set up camp in the Botanic Gardens, and organised searches through social media.

The couple had even offered a $2500 reward for the pooch's safe return.

Grace Layola said Burrito was being taken to the vet for a check-up after being found earlier today.

Burrito's social media following is so big news of his disappearance went viral, prompting dog owners from all over the city to join the search.

The three-year-old microchipped poodle has his own Instagram account with more than 3000 followers.