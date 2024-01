Fashion designer Nichola Keast sued a finance company for $350,000 after it put her property's contents into storage then had all her belongings destroyed. Photo / Dean Purcell

A finance company which won vacant possession of an Auckland couple’s home after a repayment dispute put the entire contents into storage ahead of a mortgagee sale, then had them destroyed without the owners’ permission.

Nichola Keast and Stephen Penney sued First Mortgage Custodians (FMC) and First Mortgage Managers (FMM) for nearly $350,000, claiming their lost contents included valuable furniture and tools and items of huge sentimental value, including Keast’s mother’s wedding dress and family photos.

Though FMC was within its rights as mortgagee to store the contents and sell the property, a High Court judge found there were questions about whether it could legally dispose of the couple’s personal belongings.

In what’s thought to be the first case of its kind in New Zealand, the couple sought damages from FMC, claiming it had breached its duty of care and was liable for their losses by unlawfully destroying items it did not own.

The case had been dragging its way through the courts for several years until FMC and FMM reached a confidential financial settlement with the couple last month ahead of the matter going to trial, meaning civil action against the companies is now at an end.

However the couple are also suing Auckland Council for millions of dollars in a related case.

They claim unreasonable delays issuing a code compliance certificate (CCC) for an apartment development on another property Keast owned in McLeod Rd, Te Atatū, triggered a series of events that left them unable to refinance their mortgage arrangements with FMC in 2018.

They say this led to FMC foreclosing on their clifftop Waiuku property, where they had planned to build their dream home and retire.

“They mucked as around and mucked us around,” Keast, a fashion designer, told the Herald.

“I haven’t had all of my property returned and I’ve never had an apology for that.”

The view from Nichola Keast's former property in Big Bay, Waiuku, which was sold by mortgagee auction in 2018 by funder First Mortgage Custodians. Photo / Nicholas Keast

Keast filed proceedings in 2020. She told the Herald she and Penney were seeking up to $7 million in damages from Auckland Council for its handling of their resource consent applications and the ongoing fallout on their lives.

The CCC was eventually issued in 2019 - three years since they’d applied for it - after the couple sought a determination from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

A draft MBIE determination reversed the council’s decision to withhold the CCC. But a final version upheld the council’s decision, subject to the couple rectifying issues with a firewall and building maintenance, which Keast says was completed within a weekend.

An expert opinion by former council officer Eddy Saul, hired in support of Keast’s legal case, claims the council acted “in contempt of the requirements of the Building Act”.

“The overall performance of the [Auckland Council] in relation to this consent appears arrogant, overbearing, bullying and pusillanimous,” Saul wrote.

“As a former City Council officer, I am embarrassed by both their attitude and their performance.”