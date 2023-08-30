Napier City Rovers walk off Bluewater Stadium after last weekend’s 4-1 loss to Central League champions Wellington Olympic. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers walk off Bluewater Stadium after last weekend’s 4-1 loss to Central League champions Wellington Olympic. Photo / Neil Reid

The equation is clear for Napier City Rovers as they look to secure qualification for football’s National League.

Beat North Wellington away in the final round of the 2023 Central League on Saturday and they are in; and in the process securing an impressive third place on the points table.

The Bill Robertson-coached team is in a three-way race for the two remaining football National League spots on offer to Central League clubs.

Napier City Rovers go into the match in third spot in Central League, one competition point ahead of fourth-placed Petone FC and two ahead of fifth-placed Western Suburbs.

Given the side’s lead over both the chasing teams in the goal difference stakes, a draw would likely be enough to secure a top-four place and qualify.

But Robertson said there was only one result his team was truly targeting.

“Qualification is in our own hands,” he said.

“We need to win, or potentially a draw might be enough. But we are not going down there to draw; we just need to focus on winning the game.

“If we do that we finish third in the league as well, and that is a massive achievement for the club. It is one place better than last year.”

Napier City Rovers players George Andrew (left to right) Kaeden Atkins, Harry Mason, Jim Hoyle and Christian Leopard after their side’s August 27 loss to Wellington Olympic. Photo / Neil Reid

A series of mathematical equations are in play ahead of the final round of Central League.

With all games kicking off at 2.30pm on Saturday, Napier’s potential path to securing a top four place is the clearest; beat second-to-last place North Wellington and they reach National League.

But they will be up against an opposition equally determined to win and avoid potential relegation; something which could happen if Whanganui Athletic knock over Waterside Karori.

Petone will back themselves to secure a top four place by beating Stop Out.

Western Suburbs have to beat Central League champions Wellington Olympic comprehensively – and hope Napier City Rovers or Petone don’t win – to have any realistic chance of qualifying.

“If you look at some of the results we had this year, when we’ve been a bit unlucky, this season has been a massive step forward from last year,” Robertson said.

“And that is what we have to keep doing, keep improving.

“If we do qualify for National League again it is huge achievement for the club. We would be proud to qualify, and do that for the club and the region.”

Napier City Rovers stalwart Fergus Neil will be missing from his side on Saturday as the clash in Wellington will be played on an artificial turf surface. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier City Rovers will be near to full-strength for Saturday’s clash against North Wellington.

Aside from veteran defender Fergus Neil – who has been outstanding throughout 2023, including notching up his 200th first-team appearance mid-season – all of Robertson’s first-team squad are available.

Neil, who has previously endured serious knee injuries, will be sidelined due to the match being played on artificial turf.

The battle for qualification comes down to the last round for Napier City Rovers after they lost 4-1 to Wellington Olympic last Sunday.

Quickfire goals from ex-Rovers Kailan Gould and Gavin Hoy in the first 10 minutes of the match put Napier City Rovers on the backfoot. The duo both had strong games against their former club.

Robertson’s team did well to battle back – especially in the second half.

They got on the board via impressive Canadian import Stefan Karajovanovic, but multiple other chances were stopped by outstanding Wellington Olympic goalie Scott Basalaj.

“We were playing against one of the best teams in the country and they showed how clinical they were,” Robertson said.

“Although the scoreline looks heavy in terms of them scoring four goals against us, we had some really good moments in the game and some good opportunities.

“We showed we are more than competitive against one of the best teams in the country. That’s positive and is something we will take into the weekend and look to get a result.”

The loss to Wellington Olympic also ended Napier City Rovers’ eight-game unbeaten streak in Central League.

That run included four crucial road wins in succession which have kept the Jim Hoyle-captained team in the hunt for National League.

Napier City Rovers captain Jim Hoyle has led by example throughout the 2023 Central League. Photo / Neil Reid

Those wins came during a period of the season when squad depth was tested due to a succession of injuries and suspensions to key players.

Ahead of the final game of Central League, Robertson paid tribute to the commitment and resilience shown by all of his players throughout what has been a trying season.

That includes the disruption to the squad’s pre-season after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We set some goals this year, including trying to qualify for National League; and in-between that the cyclone hit and then at times the players have put under a huge amount of pressure,” Robertson said.

“We didn’t start the season particularly well in terms of results, but since then we have been consistent and put some runs of wins together.

Wellington Olympic strength and conditioning coach James Mac Aodhagain, Napier City Rovers chairman Graeme Sole and Wellington Olympic captain Ben Mata. Photo / Neil Reid

“We’ve been put under pressure all the way through the season by Western Suburbs and Petone and we have kept ahead and continued to perform well with that pressure. Now we are one win away from doing what we set out to do all those months ago.

“I’m proud of the players’ efforts. Now it is important we tick it off, get one more result and then we can all enjoy National League football as a region.”

>> Napier City Rovers last weekend formally thanked Wellington Olympic strength and conditioning coach James Mac Aodhagain for his kind-hearted post-Cyclone Gabrielle fundraising work.

In the days after the cyclone, he kickstarted two initiatives to help give kids in the region some sporting relief from the aftermath of cyclone.

That included a Givelittle page which raised money for football gear for children in the area. He also oversaw a large collection of donated football gear which has been distributed by Napier City Rovers to communities impacted by the cyclone.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.