Final flight for NZ’s Orions after 55 years

Nina Harding, from Remuera, photographs a RNZAF P-3K2 Orion coming in to land at Whenuapai airport. Photo / Dean Purcell

Three RNZAF P-3K2 Orion aircraft took off from the Whenuapai airbase in West Auckland this morning for a farewell tour of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The fleet is being retired after more than 57 years of service with the air force and will be replaced by new Boeing P-8A Poseidon planes in July this year.

Since the mid-1960s, six P-3K2 Orions have been used for airborne surveillance and reconnaissance of Aotearoa New Zealand’s areas of economic interest, exclusive economic zone, the South Pacific and the Southern Ocean, including Antarctica.

Image 1 of 9 : A RNZAF P-3K2 Orion aircraft taxis along the runway before leaving Whenuapai for a farewell flight around Aotearoa New Zealand. Photo / Dean Purcell

A recent search and rescue mission to find two fishermen from Kiribati highlighted how important the planes have been to the south Pacific for half a century.

“It was fitting that once again, the P-3 and its crew have gone out and contributed to a lifesaving mission in the Pacific,” RNZAF Air Commodore Shaun Sexton told Radio New Zealand’s Morning Report after the mission.

“It’s done it many times over its 57-year history, and one more in its final month of service was pretty exciting,” Sexton said.

“They’ve had many modifications and improvements over the years - new wings, new avionics and communications and sensor systems,” said Sexton.

The unique combination of upgrades over years resulted in their model name being upgraded from the original P-3 to P-3K2.

“They’ve operated from Antarctica through to northeast Asia, through to Europe - all around the world - but predominantly... supporting our Pacific whanau and neighbours with things like the search and rescue just conducted, and of course supporting New Zealand and surveying New Zealand’s EEZs and protecting New Zealand’s interests. Looking after New Zealanders with local search and rescues as well.”

The first of the P-8s arrived in December with more arriving by April. The first plane will be operational in July and it will take until the end of 2024 to have crews fully trained and all the replacements in the air.

The final flight of two Orions to Base Woodbourne, where the retired fleet is being stored, will take place on January 31 with a close-formation flypast over the South Island.

