One year after Maxine Puhi was found dead, RNZ can reveal it’s suspected she was murdered by her partner who then died by suspected suicide while their two children were inside their Tūrangi home. Her family have spoken of the mother’syears of living in fear, unable to leave an abusive relationship and their message to other women. National Crime Correspondent Sam Sherwood reports.
Warning: This story contains content some may find disturbing.
In the eyes of her family, Maxine Puhi was “blooming”.
Life hadn’t been easy for the 28-year-old, but she was determined to provide the best future she could for her two children.
When she was 19 she met her partner, then in his mid-30s. The couple had two children together.
Dean says Maxine worked “extremely hard” for her family.
“She poured every ounce of herself into building a better life for her two young children. She worked hard, dreamed big and never stopped trying to grow.”
The couple’s relationship was marred by years of “isolation, control and abuse”, Dean says.
“He slowly started revealing his true nature over time.
“He cut her off from her whānau, limiting visits and phone calls. As the years went by the calls got less. He would call us when he got drunk and abuse us. It became the norm. Maxine hid a lot from us out of fear and embarrassment, but we knew what was going on to some degree.”
RNZ has obtained court documents in relation to an incident in 2018 involving Maxine and her partner.
At the time the couple had been together five years and Maxine was the only person with a fulltime job earning wages.
The documents say the couple got into a “heated argument” in the master bedroom. This progressed into the kitchen where, during a scuffle, Maxine hit her head on the kitchen bench counter, causing an injury to the side of her head.
She then jumped out the window and ran to a neighbour’s house who called Healthline, who then called police.
When spoken to by police, the partner admitted they got into an argument and said he was tired as he had just finished community work that day and did not want to break up with Maxine. He admitted it was his fault.
‘I couldn’t save mum’
Dean spoke to his sister in June 2024. She’d just looked after her other brother’s newborn for the night and was telling him how much she’d enjoyed having him stay and introducing the baby to her own children.
Two months later, Dean received a call to say his sister was dead. Instantly, he suspected her partner was responsible.
“We knew it was him,” he says.
“He took her life violently, so brutally that her casket couldn’t be open … Maxine never had a chance.”
According to court documents, on the evening of August 14 last year, police received a call to say Maxine was being beaten up by her partner.
Police were told Maxine’s partner had video-called his mother asking her to pick up the couple’s children. He reportedly said he had done something bad and appeared to have facial injuries. Maxine could be heard screaming in the background.
“I also acknowledge the strong submissions from the Puhi whānau that they want her story and name in the public arena.”
However, she granted a non-publication order in respect of her partner’s name. The order is interim, and would continue until the conclusion of her inquiry which would be between 18-24 months.
Tenniel says it’s “frustrating” that Maxine’s partner’s name cannot be published for now.
“We know her story isn’t his. It’s hers and nothing can change the truth. Maxine’s whānau will never erase who Maxine was. She will always be remembered. Hopefully telling her story can help others to reach out for help even if it’s hard it can save your life.”
The whānau have spent a lot of time over the past year examining Maxine and her partner’s relationship, searching for answers, Tenniel says.
“Could I have done more, checked in on her more, picked up on the red flags more. All you want is to protect those you love and, in our case, we were powerless to what was going on.”
“We think he felt like he was losing his control over her. She was flourishing, started her own business, got her driver’s licence, doing more for herself. Growing her new business. He brought nothing to the table. She was financially supporting the household. All this would have affected his ego. We believe he was a narcissist that had to have the last say.”
She recalls seeing her husband and other whānau after they saw Maxine in her casket.
“They were motionless, some needed air, nobody had words. I just remember being held tight by my husband. All he said in my ear was ‘it’s bad don’t go in’.
“I can’t imagine what she went through, the pain, the fear, the disbelief that somebody she loved could be doing this to her. She would have been thinking of her children, if they would be safe. It chokes us up to think of her pain and her last moments were in fear fighting for her life.”
She believes there are a lot of women “suffering in silence”.
“She was a mother, a sister, niece, a cousin and friend. She didn’t deserve her life to be cut short.”
Following Maxine’s death, Tenniel wrote a tribute to her sister-in-law. It ended with a clear message.
“Maxine deserved so much more: more years, more love, more laughter. Her children deserved their mum. We will never stop missing her. Her light was stolen too soon, but we will keep it alive by telling her story and speaking the truth. We Love you, Maxine. You will never be forgotten.”