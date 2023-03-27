The new housing being bought by Kāinga Ora, near Havelock North village centre off Havelock Rd. Photo / Warren Buckland

Plans have been revealed by Kāinga Ora to build or purchase 51 new public homes in Hastings, Taradale, and Havelock North’s village centre.

The public has been invited to attend information sessions this week to provide feedback on the three Kāinga Ora (formerly Housing NZ) projects.

In Hastings, Kāinga Ora plans to build 32 new homes on land at 1101-1103 and 1102-1106 Kaiapo Rd in Camberley.

It is proposed 19 of those homes will be completed in 2024 and 13 will be completed in 2026.

Meanwhile, in Havelock North, Kāinga Ora is purchasing eight new homes which are being built behind Havelock North police station on Havelock Rd, close to the village centre.

Those homes are expected to be completed in April and will back on to Anderson Park.

In Napier, Kāinga Ora plans to build 11 new two-storey homes on three existing properties in the suburb of Taradale (11 and 12 Neeve Place and 9A White St).

Those neighbouring properties are within an existing residential area of Taradale.

Information sessions on the three projects are being held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week at different locations listed below.

Kāinga Ora East North Island acting regional director Roxanne Cribb said there were “too many people in urgent need of a suitable home from which to raise their family and build their lives”.

“Both Napier and Hastings are two of eight priority areas within the Government’s public housing plan.”

The announcement comes a month after Cyclone Gabrielle, which saw hundreds of homes either destroyed or badly damaged around the region, placing further pressure on housing shortages in Hawke’s Bay.

As at the start of this year, there were 707 applicants on the Housing Register in Napier and 669 applicants in the Hastings district.

That register is effectively the waitlist for people deemed as being in need of public housing, but for whom there is no public housing currently available.

Factsheets on the three projects have been handed out to neighbours.

Public information sessions:

Havelock North project: Today from 3.30pm to 6.30pm at Lantern Gallery, Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road

Taradale project: Wednesday from 3.30pm to 6.30pm at Taradale Senior Citizens Centre, 10 White St

Camberley project: Friday from 3.30pm to 6.30pm at Raureka Primary School Hall, 910 Gordon Road, Hastings