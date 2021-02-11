Fifth arrest over killing of Rau Tongia in Karori, Wellington

A fifth person has been charged in relation to the murder. Photo / File

A 27-year-old woman has become the fifth person arrested and charged in relation to the murder of Rau Tongia in the Wellington suburb of Karori late last year.

Rau Tongia, 33, was found dead in his Karori home on December 20.

The woman has been charged with the wounding of Tongia with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and with being party to his murder.

She is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Friday morning.

This is the fifth arrest police have made in Operation Skyline, the investigation into the death, after a 19-year-old man was charged with accessory to murder after the fact earlier this week.

Two women have also been charged with murdering Tongia, a 35-year-old and a 24-year-old.

A 20-year-old woman, who is accused of being an accessory to Tongia's murder on December 20, grinned and mouthed words to her supporters as she stood in the dock at the Wellington District Court on January 21.

Police also revealed last month they had found a firearm during a search in Wilton they believed was linked to Tongia's death, and it is being forensically analysed.

Anyone with information that may assist is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 201220/8063