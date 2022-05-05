How one supermarket chain’s helping keep the cost of food down, Nadia Lim comments come back to bite and EVs, are they getting cheaper as demand rises in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The fiancee of a New Zealand TV cameraman found dead in the UK has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late partner.

Joseph Day had been living in the Clifton area of Bristol in the UK with his long-term partner Kelsey Mulcahy when he vanished without a trace over the weekend.

The 31-year-old, who previously worked as a camera operator for New Zealand's TVNZ network, had not responded to calls or messages since then.

"Empathetic, creative, funny, generous, humble, kind, clever, protective, gentle. The most handsome guy in every room by a mile," Mulcahy said.

"The most beautiful heart and goofy laugh and smile. Committed to becoming a better version of yourself every single day."

Mulcahy shared a gallery of photos of her late partner, saying she would "take a lifetime of this agony for one more day with you".

"No one could understand how we feel about each other. No one understands that behind closed doors you are only even more wonderful," she continued.

"Changed my life forever, no one could ever compare. You made me love myself again. Would take a lifetime of this agony for just one more day with you. I love you I love you I love you.

"I'll never stop," she wrote. "You're in my heart forever. Wait for me."

Mulcahy said she asked her partner to pull down the blackout blinds in the home they had shared since January, when they relocated to the UK, and she received one final answer which made her fear the worst.

"His reply was 'will do' and then he stopped responding but before that we were talking about how we were going to go to London in three weeks," Mulcahy told Nine Newspapers.

'We just adore each other, we have not had problems in our relationship and I would be truly honest if we did."

My dude, my guy, my soulmate, my Joseph. Empathetic, creative, funny, generous, humble, kind, clever, protective,... Posted by Kelsey Mulcahy on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Mulcahy reported Day's disappearance to police, and had appealed for help on Facebook, with her heartbreaking post being shared thousands of times.

"If you have any information at all, if you've seen him anywhere, please reach out and let me or the Avon and Somerset police know," she wrote.

"This is extremely out of character for him, we always keep in touch every minute of the day. "Everyone who knows Joe loves him very much, he is incredibly special to me, and his family and friends. Please help and share so we can find him."

It is understood police did not launch a formal appeal until Monday, 24 hours after Mulcahy reported her fiancee as missing.

Then, on Wednesday morning, Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the worst.

"In the early hours of this morning … Police located and recovered the body of a man in Avon Gorge, Bristol," the statement reads.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, we have updated the family of missing 31-year-old Joseph Day.

Joseph Day. Photo / Facebook

"Our hearts go out to them and we thank them for their patience while inquiries into the circumstances of death continue.

"We'd ask the public to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of Joseph's family at this time."

Mulcahy's friends had travelled from London to help search for Day, and the couple's frantic parents had travelled to the UK from New Zealand to assist.

The couple had planned to return to New Zealand to tie the knot at the end of the year.