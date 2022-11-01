Few outlets selling fireworks this Guy Fawkes

Photo / Dave Murdoch

Guy Fawkes is this Saturday but those looking to buy fireworks are not exactly spoiled for choice.

The Warehouse, Kmart, Foodstuffs and Woolworths all confirmed their stores will not sell fireworks this year.

But all is not lost - pyrotechnics specialist Bad Boy Fireworks has confirmed it will sell fireworks at dedicated shops around the country.

By law, fireworks can only be sold between November 2 and 5, to adults over 18, but they can be used at any time on private property with the consent of the property owner.

Celebrations on November 5 originate from a failed plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament in London by Guy Fawkes and others in 1605.

More than 400 years later it is still marked in New Zealand.

But the rocket wars between university students about 40 years ago and the large displays have long gone, as fireworks are not as popular as they once were.

“We no longer get callouts like we did back in the 80s with skyrockets,” Fire and Emergency Clutha district group commander Rob Torrance said.

“Guy Fawkes should be about families having fun together with fireworks.

“Make a safety meeting part of it, with a think about wind and dry conditions, an escape and assembly plan and water bucket and hose.

“If you’re being a thoughtful neighbour with respect for property and pets you shouldn’t have any problems but if anything happens don’t hesitate to dial 111,” he said.





Tips to keep safe

Fire and Emergency NZ is calling for people to be careful when letting off fireworks, particularly with high winds forecast across the country.

Community education manager Adrian Nacey said people should make sure they have a safe set-up when lighting fireworks.

“Light them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire and have a bucket of water or hose nearby.

“Ensure your fireworks are pointed at the sky and not at people, pets or anyone’s home.

Let your neighbours know if you are planning to set off fireworks and keep your pets inside.

“Check local bylaws for the rules around using fireworks in your area. In many places, you’re only allowed to light fireworks on private property and some places have permanent fireworks bans.

“Lastly, dispose of your fireworks safely and soak them in water before you throw them out.”

For more fireworks safety tips, and to check if the conditions are alright to light them, go to https://www.checkitsalright.nz/reduce-your-risk/fireworks.