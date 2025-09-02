Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Festivals are dying, but there is light at the end of the tunnel – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Festival cancellations are rife right now, but organisers believe it is temporary. Photo / NZME

Festival cancellations are rife right now, but organisers believe it is temporary. Photo / NZME

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • Smaller summer festivals have been cancelled due to the economy, but organisers hope for a return.
  • Bay Dreams and Longline Classic organisers expressed intentions to resume events when conditions improve.
  • Major festivals like Electric Avenue and Rhythm and Vines continue to draw large crowds, despite challenges.

Partygoers, there is no need to panic. Smaller summer festivals have been dying recently, but organisers have good reason to believe they will return in one form or another.

Reports of cancelled festivals abound across the country, due to the state of the economy and other factors.

Cancellations

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save