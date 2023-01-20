Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Festival One 2023: Christians descend on Lake Karapiro for music festival - Steve Braunias

Steve Braunias
By
9 mins to read
Preparations underway for Festival One, a Christian music festival at Hartford Farm in Karapiro. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Preparations underway for Festival One, a Christian music festival at Hartford Farm in Karapiro. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Steve Braunias previews a Christian music festival at Karapiro.

An estimated 5000 Christians are about to travel to a three-day music festival held in a beautiful valley near the shores of Lake Karapiro. Scaffolders were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand