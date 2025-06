A taxi suffered damage after driving into a sinkhole in Christchurch this morning. Photo / Supplied

A taxi suffered damage after driving into a sinkhole in Christchurch this morning. Photo / Supplied

A taxi has been damaged after driving into a large sinkhole which has opened up on a busy Christchurch road.

The hole appeared on Fendalton Rd near St Barnabas Church after heavy rain in the city yesterday.

Contractors rushed to the scene, pumping water out of the sinkhole.

Around 6.30am today, a taxi drove into the hole, becoming stuck for some time.