Home / New Zealand

Female health worker loses medical licence after sharing images of children being abused

Jeremy Wilkinson
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The female health practitioner has had her licence cancelled by the tribunal. Photon / 123RF

A female health practitioner who shared images of children being abused online and discussed her desire to have her own child so the child could then also be abused has asked for further anonymity so she can rebuild her life in another field.

The woman’s name, profession and identifying details

