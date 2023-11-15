Rāhui lifted for the Waitematā Harbour sewage leak, immediate call for cease-fire in Gaza during Asean defence meet, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to meet face to face for first time in a year and data shows nine out of 10 properties selling for a profit. Video / AP / NZHerald

An Oamaru woman caught driving almost seven times the legal alcohol limit told police she had been drinking wine at a funeral.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Perth St property in Oamaru at 2pm on November 10.

They had received complaints a vehicle was seen crossing the centre line.

Police spoke to the driver, a 57-year-old woman, who showed signs of intoxication.

Bond said she admitted to drinking wine at a nearby funeral.

The woman recorded a breath alcohol level of 1680mcg, nearly seven times the legal limit of 250mcg.

Bond said the woman’s licence was suspended for 28 days and police were awaiting blood test results before a charging decision was made.