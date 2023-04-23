Harassment in health settings, principal 2-month work ban, Hawkes Bay tourism low, Aussie's new NZ citizenship pathway & Barry Humprhries dies aged 89 in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Neighbours of the Feilding house where police fatally shot a man have described watching and listening to officers trying to negotiate with him during an eight-hour standoff.

Police were called to the house in Seddon Street shortly before 1pm on Sunday, after reports that a man had shot at a neighbour’s window.

The man refused to leave his house when officers and the armed offenders squad arrived, Central District Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser said.

Appeals were made throughout the day to encourage the man to come out of the house.

The armed offenders squad was deployed as a precaution and the police negotiation team was at the scene.

About 9pm, the man was shot by police after presenting a firearm at officers, and was critically injured, Fraser said.

Medical assistance was immediately provided but the the man died after being transported to hospital.

Son makes appeal during standoff

Neighbours said the man caused trouble on the street, and they understood he was shooting at his neighbour’s house as he believed they had called dog control.

One said the man lived at the Seddon Street house with his son, who police got to speak to him yesterday.

“Dad, please just come out,” the man’s son was heard saying.

Mark Bary lives on the street and the man had also fired shots on Friday.

“He fired a couple of shots at a house next door, and then yesterday he started doing it again, and the people in the house rung the police.”

A police guard at the cordoned-off house in Seddon Street, Feilding. Photo / RNZ / Jimmy Ellingham

Police told neighbours to stay inside their homes, he said.

“They had a negotiator, he was out there talking, trying to get him to come out and telling him everything will be okay if he comes out.

“I think [the man] kept firing at the house next door, and then I think towards them as well.”

‘Feeling scared’

Manawatū District Council mayor Helen Worboys said some in the area were feeling unsafe.

“This is another in several incidents we’ve had over the past few months and I know some of our vulnerable senior people in our community are concerned and feeling scared.”

Often the incidents were not connected to the community - car chases in particular involved people from outside the area - but it added to the concern about police no longer being based in the town, she said.

The man was shot dead after a tense standoff with police at a property on Seddon St, Feilding. Photo / Google

“It’s all been centralised coming out of Palmerston North so that raises concerns and also the vulnerability people feel.”

Police were continuting scene examinations on Monday. The IPCA was being notified and support provided to the officers involved.