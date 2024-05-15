Charlie Reynolds has returned for a third term at the head of the Gisborne-Wairoa Province of Federated Farmers and says he is looking forward to the challenge.

Charlie Reynolds has once again stepped into the president’s role of the Gisborne-Wairoa provincial executive of Federated Farmers.

He was elected unopposed at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting last week.

It will be the third time he has led the organisation in the region.

“It feels good to be in the role again,” Reynolds said.

“I’m looking forward to helping with the challenges that the region’s farmers face.”

Nick Barclay will be the vice-president, Sam Hain continues as meat and wool chairman, Alan Newton is the Wairoa chairman and arable chairman and the treasurer is Richard Briant, with Erutini Paringatai-Walker as his protege.

The “at-large” executive members will be Kerry Worsnop, who returns after a few years away, Hunaara Waerehu, Sandra Faulkner and Toby Williams.

Williams, the outgoing interim president, said the AGM discussed the upcoming parliamentary sports day and how it was an exciting day for the region, with about 24 MPs attending.

It will be held at Patutahi on May 25.

“It’s a great way to put a fullstop to last year and thank all those who were involved.

“But it’s time to start looking forward.

“The funds raised will be used to support farmers - we are hoping to assist 100 farmers, with Feds members having preference.”







