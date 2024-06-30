In today’s NZ Herald headlines with Chereè Kinnear, New Zealanders demand new Defence Force planes, a cold blast brings chilly weather predictions & President Biden faces scrutiny.

A night of boozing for three teenagers resulted in a doomed plot to pilfer a neighbour’s pigeon, Dunedin police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said they were called to a residential property in Waldronville at 1.55am on Saturday.

According to a neighbour, a group of youths had climbed over a fence to steal a pigeon from a backyard coop.

Although the pigeon was initially returned, the same youths soon broke into the property again, kicking in the door to the pigeon coop and stealing the bird once more, Bond said.

Upon arriving at the scene, police went to the neighbour’s property and officers discovered three intoxicated youths, aged 15 and 16, pretending to be asleep in a garage.