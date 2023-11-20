Policy agenda gets sorted in coalition talks, how Woolworths is tackling a rise in abuse on staff and South Australian Police eye up our cops in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Family and police are concerned for the safety of a Dunedin grandmother who reportedly failed to arrive at Queenstown Airport to pick up a relative.

Colleen Reid was believed to be driving from Dunedin to Queenstown on Monday and was last known to be in the Cromwell area about 12.30pm, police said.

She is driving a Red/Bronze 2008 Toyota Blade Rego HTP389.

Police are appealing for sightings of this car. Photo: Supplied

“Colleen is unfamiliar with the area and police and her family are concerned for her safety,” police said.

A social media post on behalf of a family member said Reid, who is known as Rhonda, was driving to Queenstown to pick up her grandson from the airport but did not arrive.

Anybody who has seen her, or can help police find her, is asked to call call 111 and quote file number P056794726.